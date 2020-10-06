Fidelis Engel Jr., 85, Hays, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Locust Grove Village in La Crosse.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 23, 2020, at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

A complete obituary will be follow.