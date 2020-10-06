Jacy Joseph Braun, 22, Victoria, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.

He was born April 27, 1998, in Russell to Terry Joseph and Krista Dawn (Rathbun) Braun. He was engaged to Jessica Mallory. He grew up in Victoria and was a 2016 graduate of Victoria High School and a graduate of North Central Kansas Technical College, Beloit.

He was a mechanic at Dreiling Field Service and had worked at Lang Diesel.

He enjoyed hunting, trapping, softball, golfing, farming, raising cattle and his pickup.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Vincent and a member of the Victoria/Ellis County Fire Department. He was an organ donor to extend others lives.

Survivors include his parents, Victoria; a brother, Walker Joseph Braun, Victoria; his fiancé , Jessica Mallory, Victoria; his grandparents, Darlene (Dinkel) Braun, Victoria and Leonard and Joan (Schwarz) Rathbun, Natoma; his uncles, Rick and Janice Braun and Troy and Pam Rathbun, all of Victoria; his aunts, Jackie and Josh Boden, Waldo, Jenni and Joe Curran, Lincoln, Neb., and Angi and Chad Beck, Hoisington; and a number of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, LaVern Braun.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Basilica and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

A vigil/rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Basilica.

Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of the High Plains or Concerned Descendants of Vincent Cemetery, in care of the mortuary.

Due to the coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks is suggested at the visitation and funeral services.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com