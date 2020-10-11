Clay Center- Carolyn Wallace 74 died October 8, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1946 to Ray Roles and Rose Ina Wiese. Carolyn married Jack Wallace on March 3, 1978. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:

Husband: Jack Wallace

Daughter: Traci (Mark) Dunn

Son: Travis (Melody) Wallace

Brothers: Dennis (Ellen) Roles and Kenneth (Malea) Roles

2 Grandchildren and 1 Great-granddaughter

Graveside Services: 10:30AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Wakefield, KS

Visitation: 3-8 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Home Care and Hospice or Mizpah United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com