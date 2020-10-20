Plainville- Douglas John Mick passed away on October 18, 2020 at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, at the age of 65.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Visitation will be on Friday 6PM to 8PM with a Vigil Service and Rosary at 7 PM at the funeral home in Plainville.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Masses and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW 2nd St., Plainville, KS, 67663. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com