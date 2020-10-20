Salina- Josephine A. Dougherty, 78, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born February 11, 1942 in Damar, KS.

She worked for Phillips as a lamp group operator for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Armond and Ruby (Thibault) Newell.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years Ronald Dougherty; children, Micheal Dougherty (Janice), David Dougherty (Regina), Regina L. Serocki, Sean Dougherty (Lorna), Shane Dougherty;

11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Thursday, 4-7pm with Rosary at 6:00pm and family from 5-7pm, October 22, 2020 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. 9th, Salina, KS. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to

Catholic Charities, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

For online condolences contact Roselawn at

www.roselawnsalina.com