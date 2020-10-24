Alfred P. Brown, 82, ElDorado, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Minneapolis Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 20, 1938 in Cloud County to Leonard and Ruth (Schaffer) Brown.

He was a high school graduate and served in the United States Army for two years. He worked for Raytheon as a crew chief for 38 years.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Joseph; siblings, Willard, Ed, Eleanor; and brother-in-law, John Roesner.

Survivors are his children, Greg (Susan) Brown, Glenn (Jackie) Brown, and Dixie (Don) Dooley; siblings, Ron (Lavonna) Brown, Bill (Linda) Brown, and Norma Roesner; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Private graveside services will be Saturday, October 24 at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Delphos. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Quarter Horse Association and be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467. www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com