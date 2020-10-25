Dean A. Donaldson, 50, of Hutchinson, KS and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Hutchinson. He owned and operated "DD Studio", a DJ service, and the Courtyard Bakery. He also was a chef in several local restaurants.

Dean was born on April 26, 1970, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Daryl and Jane (Widiger) Donaldson. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1989 and received his bachelor’s degree in art and restoration in 2013.

He was united in marriage to Nancy J. Salminen on October 18, 1997, in Marquette, KS. This union was blessed with two sons, Tristan and Caleb. On October 19, 2016, he married Diana M. Rose.

Survivors include: his wife, Diana Rose of the home; two sons, Tristan Donaldson of Jacksonville, FL and Caleb Donaldson (Lillian) of Wahiawa, HI; mother, Jane Donaldson of Lindsborg, KS; parents-in-law, Douglas & Darlene Johnson of McPherson, KS; step-children, Ashley McDaniel (Michael) of Osage Beach, MO, Alisha Wehkamp (Lee) of Ingalls, KS, Micah Schlicht (Heather) of Osage Beach, MO, Matthew Munoz (Monica) of McPherson, KS; brothers, Dan Donaldson (Michelle) of Salina, KS and David Donaldson (Stephanie) of Inman, KS; ten grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A visitation/viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until service time. A private graveside service will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.