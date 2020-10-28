Westminster CO- Francis Andrew Younger, 79, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Clear Creek Care Center in Westminster, Co.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Thursday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Hays and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Friday at The Basilica. A vigil service and rosary will be at 6:30 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment with military honors by the Hays VFW Post #9076 Honor Guard will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Knights of Columbus Annual Appeal. Condolences and memories of Frank may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com