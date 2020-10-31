Sharon Joyce (Haile) Dickson was united with her Savior and her eternal friends and family on Sunday September 20, 2020. Sharon was born February 11, 1933 to Ola (Reed) and Hugh Haile in Chickasha, Oklahoma and was raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a graduate of Classen High School and attended college at Oklahoma City University.

In her young adult years, Sharon worked as a "soda jerk" and "short order" cook in several different restaurants. Later, she went to work full time at the Oklahoma State Capitol Building as a secretary. It was there that she met her future husband, Jack. The couple was married on January 23, 1953 in Oklahoma City and were married 61 years. That long and exceptional union produced four children; Jack (Rochelle) Dickson of Augusta, Kansas, Steven Dickson (Deceased), Terry Dickson of Topeka, Kansas, Cherryl (Gregg) Cox of Olathe, Kansas. In addition, the couple had eight grandchildren; Erin (Adam) Cobb, Amanda (Craig) Bormann, Callie (Elian Mota) MacDonald, Jordyn (Kendall Ladd) Cox, Shannon Dickson, Broderick Rocheford, Kenton Rocheford, and Steven Cox. Sharon is also survived by 5 great grand-children; India, Zooey, Solomon, Elia, and James.

During her married years, Sharon was an exceptional wife and mother, taking interest in building her husband’s chiropractic practice and supporting her children in their many activities. She was one of the first women to be P.T.A. president when her children were in elementary school and could be seen actively cheering at their sporting events and other activities such as theater, speech and debate, and scouting activities. Sharon was a den mother and youth group sponsor for many years. Wherever her children were involved, you could be sure Mom was close at hand supporting them in any way possible. Her kids were not just "her kids." She had a way of making every kid involved feel special and loved.

Sharon was also a leader in her own right. She started a meal ministry at church and could be found planning menus, preparing meals, and assisting in clean-up on Wednesday nights. Mom’s ministry motto was, "If you feed them, they will come!" Her famous meals won over more than one starving soul. In her later years, after her husband died, Sharon moved into Heritage House Apartments. When she learned that some of her neighbors there did not have enough food at the end of the month, she organized a food bank so that those who had could share with those who did not have enough.

Her leadership extended to involvement with the El Dorado Elks Lodge. When women became eligible for membership, Sharon was one of the first to sign up. She went on to become Exalted Ruler of the lodge and later a District Deputy. In a time when women were just beginning to accept positions of leadership, Sharon was one of the first to step forward!

Sharon is survived by sons, Jack and Terry and daughter Cherryl, niece Harmona in addition to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many who will always call her "mom." She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ola, her sister Fern, her husband Jack and one son, Steve. Those of us left behind can take comfort in the certainty that we will once again sit at a banquet table with her in the presence of the Lord.

Memorials have been established with First United Methodist Church of El Dorado, El Dorado Elks Lodge #1407, El Dorado Rehabilitation Center and Shepherd’s Grace Church of Arkansas City. Contributions in Sharon’s name can be sent to Carlson’s Funeral Home, 200 S. Star, El Dorado, KS 67042.

In light of the increase in Covid 19 cases in Butler County and out of an abundance of caution and in concern for the care of all in the same spirit of care that Sharon always exhibited, the family has postponed the memorial service originally scheduled for November 2, 2020. Services will be rescheduled when the safety of all concerned can be more completely assured.