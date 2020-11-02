H. Rea Weigand, 87, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at Vintage Park, Ottawa, Kansas.

To honor Rea’s life, a graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, Kansas. Rea’s family requested memorial contributions be made to Communities in Schools sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

She was born April 4, 1933 on the family farm across the road from Acorn school near Princeton, Kansas. She was the daughter of Byron R. Robison and Birdene (Hoffman) Robison. Rea was a lifelong Franklin County resident, who after attending Acorn school, graduated from Williamsburg High School with the class of 1951. She then attended Ottawa University for two years.

On Sept. 5, 1953, Rea was united in marriage to Rex Weigand at the Ottawa United Methodist Church. Four sons blessed this marriage.They later divorced.

Rea worked at the Federal Savings & loan in Ottawa in the 1980s. She later worked at Jan Wilkens Tax Service as a secretary and later at Wal-Mart, Ottawa, for eight years.

She was a Sunday school teacher while attending Princeton United Methodist Church, the 4-H clothing leader for many years, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ottawa.

Rea enjoyed crafts all of her life. She was such a skilled seamstress. She operated Craftncreations for several years, sewing many wedding dresses and other clothing for friends and family. She was always excited to refinish a piece of antique furniture. She was always ready to attend a sale or auction especially if there were quilts or turquoise jewelry to be found. As active as she was with her many activities, she never missed a chance to spend time with her grandchildren. She loved her family and friends dearly.

She is survived by three sons, Lon Weigand, Vance Weigand, Mark Weigand and his wife Kitti; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Amy, Ashley, Heidi, Becky, Laura, Ginger, and Bill; a sister, Kristabell Bateman; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Rea is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John Robison, Wayne Robison, Dean Robison; one sister, Marge Willhite; and a son, Greg Weigand.