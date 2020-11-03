Magdalen L. Chiaro, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home in Augusta. Visitation 6:00 p.m. with rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.

Magdalen was born in Ellinwood, KS on November 11, 1925, to the late Viola (Meggers) and William Krampe. She attended school in Great Bend, KS. Magdalen worked in sales most of her life, and was also a homemaker. She loved to dance and enjoyed bowling, traveling, and reading mystery books. Magdalen was a member of the St. James Altar Society, Harvest House and Red Hat Society.

On September 15, 1947 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Colorado Springs she married Donald Chiaro. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2011.

She is survived by: son, Ron Chiaro and wife Cherilyn of Augusta; daughter, Constance Chiaro of Towanda; five grandchildren, Ryan and fiancé Darlene, Joseph, Caleb, Stephen and wife Elizabeth, Michael and wife Jennifer; great grandchildren, William, Michael and Charlotte; nieces and nephews, Carol, Kathie, Linda, Joanne, Joyce, Pam, Robert and Kermit.

Memorial contributions to St. James Catholic Church 1012 Belmont, Augusta, KS 67010.