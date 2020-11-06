Clarence William "Bill" Vickers went to be with his Lord on November 2, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service is Tuesday November 10, 10:30 A.M., at the Christ Community Church in Hoxie. A virtual service Church website www.hoxiechurch.com; or Christ Community Church facebook page; or NexTech Channel 113; or http://yourstreamlive.com/events/1696023 and can be attended by going to the Christ Community. Visitation is held at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, November 9, 2020 from Noon- 6:00 P.M. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Gideons or Christ Community Church Building Fund and can be sent to Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas

