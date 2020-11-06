Halstead – Elizabeth May (Frazer) Cain, 95, died on November 3, 2020, at Halstead, KS

A lifelong Halstead resident she was a member of Halstead United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Halstead Historical Society, Lakin Happy Homemakers, and the Cemetery Association.

On March 23, 1947, she married Lewis J. Cain in Halstead, He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Lyle J. (Karen) Cain, Overland Park; grandsons, Brian Cain

Portland OR; and Jeffery Cain, Oklahoma City, OK; sister-in-law, Lois Watts, Oklahoma City, OK; many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be 3:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Halstead Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Graber officiating.

A memorial service is pending and will be scheduled at a future date.

Memorials may be given to Kansas State Marching Bands, First United Methodist Church, and the Halstead Public Library, in care of Kaufman Funeral Home.