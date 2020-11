Colby- Florence "Flo" Rodriguez, 74, of Colby, died November 3, 2020.

She’s survived by her children, Eddie Rojas, Brian Rojas, Rina Brungardt, Adrienne Weigand and David Rodriguez; brother Tony Garcia; sister Frances Medina, 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by siblings, Timmie Hernandez, Mary Otero, Jennie Bribiesca, Curilio Silva, Murilio Silva and Vincent Gallegos and mother Josefa Garcia.

Visitation: 1-3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, Rosary at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m., Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colby, then burial: 2:00 p.m., Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, KS. Memorials to the church c/o Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. www.baalmannmortuary.com