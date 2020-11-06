St. George- Virginia Lee Roberts, 77, of St. George, KS, died November 2, 2020, at her home. Virginia was born on January 11, 1943, in Wamego. On September 10, 1961, Virginia married Larry Roberts, he survives. Virginia was a mother and homemaker and also worked as the activities director at Presbyterian Manor in Salina. She then was the manager for Good Samaritan Society Grandview Suites. Virginia is also survived by her children, Audrey Roberts, and Shane Roberts (Amy). Virginia’s last few years were marred by a crippling degenerative neurological disorder. Virginia’s body is bequeathed to KU Medical Center for education and research. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 pm, on November 14, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. www.campanellafuneral.com.