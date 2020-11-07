Oberlin- Eloise J. Smith, 86, passed away November 5, 2020 while residing at Whispering Pines in Norton, KS. She was born December 27, 1933 in Oberlin, KS to Gilbert and Adelia (Holmdahl) Anderson. Eloise was raised in rural Oberlin and was a DCHS graduate.

On August 31, 1952, she married Leland N. Smith at the Lund Covenant Church. They raised two children, Marie and Wesley.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Oberlin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 1:00pm Monday, November 9, 2020 at Pauls Funeral Home, Oberlin. Memorial contributions may be made to Oberlin Covenant Church. Condolences may be left at www.paulsfh.com