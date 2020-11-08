LeRoy D. Kennedy, surrounded by family and caregivers, passed away Friday night, October 30, 2020. In recent years, his health had been declining.

He spent the last two-years as a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living, Claremore, where he enjoyed interacting with residents and attentive staff. Born December 12, 1930, to Forrest Dixon and Mildred Louise (nee Garrelts) Kennedy of McPherson, Kansas, where he grew up, graduating from McPherson H.S., May 1949. After graduating from high school, he worked in various capacities for his grandfather's grocery warehouse business. One month after his 20th birthday, he enlisted into U.S. Navy. He graduated from service school in San Diego, CA, as Radioman, Class "A". His only duty assignment was aboard USS Princeton aircraft carrier, where he communicated through ship's radios using Morse Code; something he never forgot how to use. USS Princeton was involved in Korean War. He was honorably discharged December 17, 1954. His military service awards included: Korean Service Medal (1 Star); United Nations Service Medal; and National Defense Service Medal. After his military service, he found employment as an electrician, first in McPherson, then at Elgin AFB, FL during Cuban Missile Crisis, North American Rockwell, Tulsa, and lastly, American Airlines, Sabre Center, Tulsa, retiring after 25-years.

LeRoy is survived by four children: Anji (Carl) Bradshaw, Punta Gorda, FL; Melanie (Mike) McAllister, Oklahoma City; Gregg (Desiree) Kennedy, Claremore; Erwin (Cindy) Kennedy, Claremore; grandchildren, Stacey Marlin Bradshaw, Las Vegas, NV; Drew Bradshaw, Stafford, VA; John F. Babbitt, Norman, OK; Erika Babbitt Montell, Bellemont, AZ; Elissa Kennedy Pond, Inola, OK; Alex Kennedy, Tulsa; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eleanor (nee Erickson) Kennedy, McPherson, KS; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, CL Bill and Donald Kennedy; sister, Carol Geist Johnson, all of McPherson, KS; brothers-in-law, Leonard Geist and Janus Johnson, McPherson, KS; and grandson, Nathan Bradshaw, Tulsa.

Due to current risks of COVID, there will not be family visitation, viewing or a funeral. Graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Sam Nichols, Friday, November 6th, 1:00, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Claremore.

Family has requested donations be made to Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Veterans (DAV), instead of flowers. As a Veteran, these two charities were his honor to support.