Marty Dale Koehn, 61, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 unexpectedly, at McPherson Hospital.

Marty was born in McPherson, Kansas on April 29, 1959, a son of Mary Lou (Bonjour) Petersen, and Willard Duane Koehn.

Marty was born with mental disabilities and he spent his youth in Topeka at the KNI facility where they were able to work with him on his speech, motor skills, and daily living techniques. He moved to Newton, Kansas for several years before returning to McPherson and joined the MCDS family.

Marty enjoyed eating, drinking Pepsi, loved Christmas, always had something in his hand, and loved being with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Petersen, of McPherson, Kansas; his siblings, Mark D. Koehn, of McPherson, Kansas, Monty D. Koehn and wife Lori, of McPherson, Kansas, Mike D. Koehn and wife Lisa, of McPherson, Kansas and Sandy Unruh and husband Mark, of McPherson, Kansas; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and his MCDS family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Koehn, step-father William "Bill" Petersen, and a niece, Heidi Sue Unruh.

Private family graveside service at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas with the Reverend Lynn Scott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to M.C.D.S. and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid; McPherson, Kansas 67460.