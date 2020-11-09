Maria M. De Hernandez

ULYSSES - Maria M. De Hernandez, age 66, died Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born Dec. 25, 1953, in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico, the daughter of Isidoro and Manuela (Sanchez) Velarde. Maria was born and raised in Mexico. She married Inocente Hernandez in 1973 in Chihuahua, MX. Maria worked as a cook for Sullivan School.

Maria is survived by her husband, Inocente of their home; one son, Saul Hernandez of Hobbs, NM; daughters, Brenda Hernandez and Manuela Bhatti, both of Ulysses, KS; brothers, Socorro Velarde, Jesus Velarde, Miguel Velarde, Gilberto Velarde, and Abel Velarde; sisters, Manuela Velarde, Paula Velarde, Josefina Velarde, and Rosario Velarde; 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Maria is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jamie Hernandez; siblings, Hortencia Velarde, Tomasa Velarde, and Ramon Velarde.

Vigil and rosary service is Nov. 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. and funeral mass is November 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS. Funeral mass may also be viewed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Visitation was Nov. 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Nov. 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.