Linda Jay Burge passed away due to Covid-19 complications on the early morning of November 10, 2020 at the age of 63. Linda Burge was born on April 5th, 1957 to Jewel Joyce (mother) and LJ Snead (father) of Pataskala Ohio. Linda started her life in Elyria, Ohio and spent her formative years in and around the Pataskala area with her three siblings, Pamela (Roger) Ailiff, Cyndi (Dan) Yagoda, and Mark (Pam) Joyce.

She was united in marriage to Rory Burge of Cardington, Ohio in April of 1979. Rory and Linda welcomed three children, Jaylene Burge of Hesston, Joy Burge of McPherson, and Rondell Burge of Moundridge. Anyone who knew Linda knows that the pride of Linda's life were her children and grandchildren.

Linda spent her free time spoiling her grandchildren. She loved watching her grandkids in everything they did. She lived for watching their sporting events, concerts, and miscellaneous activities. She loved spending evenings talking and laughing with her kids. She loved people and spent her professional career in Human Resources. Linda enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She lived in many different areas and left her mark and memories throughout the Midwest.

Linda Burge was full of life. She loved unconditionally, never judged, and always listened. She would light up a room and her smile was contagious. She was generous and gave everything she had to anyone and everyone. Linda was baptized in 1978 in a Baptist church in Pataskala, Ohio. She loved Jesus and often talked about being reunited in heaven with her father and mother. She talked daily with her sister, sent numerous inspirational text messages to her kids and grandchildren. She loved music, often attended concerts and could always be found trying to perfect her Stevie Nicks hairstyle.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father. Survived by her lifelong friend Rory Burge, daughters Jaylene Burge (Betsy), Joy Burge (Dustin), and Rondell Burge (Rachel). Grandchildren, Shaedon Wedel, Teigan Younger, Fynn Burge, Hildie Burge, Nile Burge, and additional grandchildren, Sasha, Cody, Luke, and Tayler.

A gathering and visitation with family will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday November 13, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will receiving friends 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and we will be observing a limit of 45 at a time in the building with mask and social distance protocols asked to be followed. A memorial celebration of life time will be announced at the funeral home for Saturday November 14

Memorials may be made to Newton Medical Center Covid Unit in care of Petersen Funeral Home.