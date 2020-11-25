Nadine Gay (Decker) Spence of McPherson, KS, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Henderson, NV.

Nadine was born, June 2, 1954, in Newton, KS, the daughter of Robert E. and Susie L. (Rudiger) Decker. She attended Canton Public Schools where she was a cheerleader and May Day Queen, and she graduated in 1972 as valedictorian of her class. She attended Hutchinson Junior College, Pittsburg State University, and graduated from McPherson College with a degree in accounting.

Nadine met Steve Spence at Hutchinson Junior College. They were married on June 15, 1974, at the First Baptist Church in McPherson where they remain members. They were blessed with two daughters, April and Abbigail. Nadine loved her daughters and supported them through involvement in all their activities. She took on leadership roles as Sunday School teacher and president of the PTA, Campfire Girls, and Arts Council Choir.

Nadine built her career as an accountant at Kansas Jack and continued as an Accounting Manager at NCRA, retiring in 2015. She was also a leader in the community as she was involved with Leadership McPherson through the Chamber of Commerce, All Schools Day Chairman, and countless other organizations.

Nadine was a loving, caring individual who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She could light up a room with her smile and laughter. She was always positive and put others before herself. She brought joyful life to every holiday and family reunion, which included any number of her beloved 45 cousins. Friendship was very important to her. She looked forward to lunches, shopping trips, and socializing with all her friends. In retirement, Nadine and Steve continued traveling, camping, and spending time with their family, including their precious granddaughter, Olivia. Nadine thrived in her role as a grandmother, and she and Steve took every opportunity to create memories together as Grandma and Grandpa.

Survivors include: her husband, Steve Spence; daughter, April Spence of Chicago IL; daughter, Abbigail (John) Peddieson of Henderson, NV; granddaughter, Olivia Peddieson (age 4); brother, Dwight (Jeanne) Decker of Canton, KS; and one uncle and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Julie and Julie’s husband Charlie Hoyer of Canton, KS.

Nadine was loved by everyone who met her and will be missed greatly.

Nadine’s family plans to have a celebration of her life in the spring or summer of 2021. More details will be posted as they become available.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Humane Society or the First Baptist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.