Beloit- Family-only funeral services for Merlin D. Fobes, age 81 of Beloit, will be Monday, November 30 at the Roberts Family Funeral Home & will be livestreamed. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 AM Monday at Elmwood Cemetery in Beloit. Survivors include son Derek of Jewell; 2 daughters, NiCole Fitzgerald of Beloit & Misti Tyson of Tampa, FL; sister, Bernita Garst of Beloit; & 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1-7 PM Sunday, November 29 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Beloit First Christian Church, Cornerstone Foundation, or USD 273 Educational Foundation. Roberts Family Funeral Services, Beloit, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.robertsfamilyfs.com