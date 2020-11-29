Vicki Sue Johnson, 60, died November 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 3, 1960, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Ray Emory and Opal Jane (Ford) Davenport, Jr.

Vicki graduated from Inman High School in 1978 and Hesston College in 1990, receiving her registered nursing degree. For over 30 years, she was a nurse at various medical facilities, from Halstead, Hutchinson, and McPherson Hospitals, to a flight nurse for Life Team. Vicki’s nursing passion was helping emergency room patients. For the past five years, she worked at the Cancer Center of Kansas, located in McPherson. Vicki also volunteered for the McPherson Saddle Club, Relay for Life, and Inman Fire Department. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially horseback riding and fishing. However, Vicki’s favorite calling was as a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Inman.

On June 15, 1979, Vicki married her high school sweetheart, Russell Lyle ‘Rusty’ Johnson, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. They shared over 41 years of marriage.

Vicki is survived by: husband, Rusty of Inman; son, Austin Johnson of Buhler; daughter, Alexis Gunn (Jed) of Wakefield; grandsons, Jordan Gunn and Bryant Gunn; sister, Debra Friesen; brother, Bill Davenport (Marcy) all of McPherson; and mother-in-law, Zora Johnson of Inman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Opal Davenport, and father-in-law, Ron Johnson.

Private memorial service will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Dennis Ureche and Pastor Erik Graefe officiating. Inurnment will follow in North Inman Cemetery. Friends may sign her book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the family present from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary.

To view the service online, the link will be available at the end of Vicki’s obituary on the Elliott Mortuary website the day of the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to PanCAN (to benefit those with pancreatic cancer), Cancer Center of Kansas (located in McPherson), or the Giving Hope Fund (to help cancer patients in McPherson County), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.