Jimmy D. Buckhanon, 88, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Augusta. Private graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Jimmy was born in Wetumka, Oklahoma on January 12, 1932, to the late Retta (Hurley) and Feliar Buckhanon.

He retired from Beech Aircraft in 1994 after 42 years. On October 6,1951 he married Jewel (Westerman) Buckhanon in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Art Charlet; brothers, Charles Ray and Otis Buckhanon, and sisters, LaLouise Ogden and Janet Patrick.

Jimmy is survived by: daughters, Judy King and husband Joe; and Janell Charlet all of Augusta; God son, Charley Genter; sisters, Lorene Fickess of Polo, MO; Phyllis Ozment of Culman, AL; and Carolyn Foreman of Signal Mountain, TN; grandchildren, Tanya Austin (Kevin), Mallory, Macee, and Hunter; step grandchildren, Wendy Chafin and Keith Tabing; and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homestead of Augusta.