Jose D. Melendez

Jose D. Melendez, 89, died November 30, 2020 in Garden City. He was born September 25, 1931 in La Union, El Salvador. His heart was where his children were. He and his wife Lucia had been together for 52 years. She survives. Farming was in his blood and he continued the tradition by planting tomatoes, cucumbers, and watermelons. A talented "Sobador", he worked healing wonders with his hands.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Luis Melendez, Maria Robles, Mirna Benevides, Iris Griselda Melendez, Mario Melendez, Jose Osmar Melendez, Jose Alexis Melendez and Yensi Marilin Melendez & 23 Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonarda Melendez and Fernando Villatoro & siblings, Pablo Melendez and Rafael Melendez.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM December 5, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM with Rosary starting at 5:00 PM December 4, 2020 all at Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th Street, Garden City. 620-276-3219. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com