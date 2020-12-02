Victoria D. Wright

Scott City, KS- Victoria "Vickie" D. Wright, age 74, died November 30, 2020 at Via Christy St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita, KS. She was born on August 27, 1946 in Scott City, the daughter of George P. And Rita Marie Lauber Stratton. She was a X-Ray Technician at the Scott City Clinic where she worked for 32 years until her retirement. On September 5, 1961 she married Wilbur J. Wright in Scott City, Kansas. He survives.

Survivors include her husband, Wilbur Wright of Scott City, KS, one daughter, Christine Nichols of Scott City, two sons, Rodney Wright of Scott City, Ricky Wright of Scott City, two sister Deanna Russell of Brandsville, MO, Gayla Nickel of Scott City, one brother, Darrell Nickel of Sidney, NE, one grandson, three granddaughters, five great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Aaron Wayne Wright, one brother, Virgil Stratton, one granddaughter, one grandson, Mason Drake Wright.

Memorial Services will be held on December 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, KS. The funeral services will be live streamed on Price & Sons facebook page starting at 10:20 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials in Lieu of Flowers can be made to the Vickie Wright Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home. There will be no calling times.