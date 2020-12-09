Rubie Koehn, 97, of Moundridge, Kansas, and formerly of Galva, Kansas passed
away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at Pine Village, Moundridge, where
she was a resident. The daughter of Benjamin and Emelia (Schmidt) Jantz, she
was born July 6, 1923 at Verden, Oklahoma.
She was baptized at Plainview Mennonite Church on January 28, 1937. Rubie
was a member of the United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva.
Rubie was married to Edward F. Koehn on May 19, 1946, near Verden, OK. After
their marriage they moved to Galva. Edward passed away on March 2, 1991.
Rubie was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and people and worked as a
cook in local Galva cafés.
Survivors include two sons, Harris with wife, Leatha (Marge), of Chicago, IL, and
Boyd with wife, Wynona (Kay) of Elk Falls, KS; two daughters, Anita of Jerome,
ID and Denise with husband, Douglas Whiteaker of Fort Scott, KS; seven
grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Ratzlaff, Pauline
Decker, Elizabeth Crawford; one brother, Ervin Jantz; and many other relatives
and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two
brothers, Harry and Lincoln Jantz; four sisters, Leona Jantz, Iva Becker, Mildred
Koehn, and Malinda Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at
United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva. Social distancing and
masks are required. Burial will follow at Lone Tree Church Cemetery, Galva.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Moundridge
Funeral Home, Moundridge. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at
the United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva. Memorial
contributions may be made to Pine Village or the Galva Historical Museum and
sent in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas
67107.