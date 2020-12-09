Wednesday

Dec 9, 2020 at 5:00 AM


Rubie Koehn, 97, of Moundridge, Kansas, and formerly of Galva, Kansas passed


away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at Pine Village, Moundridge, where


she was a resident. The daughter of Benjamin and Emelia (Schmidt) Jantz, she


was born July 6, 1923 at Verden, Oklahoma.


She was baptized at Plainview Mennonite Church on January 28, 1937. Rubie


was a member of the United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva.


Rubie was married to Edward F. Koehn on May 19, 1946, near Verden, OK. After


their marriage they moved to Galva. Edward passed away on March 2, 1991.


Rubie was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and people and worked as a


cook in local Galva cafés.


Survivors include two sons, Harris with wife, Leatha (Marge), of Chicago, IL, and


Boyd with wife, Wynona (Kay) of Elk Falls, KS; two daughters, Anita of Jerome,


ID and Denise with husband, Douglas Whiteaker of Fort Scott, KS; seven


grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Ratzlaff, Pauline


Decker, Elizabeth Crawford; one brother, Ervin Jantz; and many other relatives


and friends.


In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two


brothers, Harry and Lincoln Jantz; four sisters, Leona Jantz, Iva Becker, Mildred


Koehn, and Malinda Schmidt.


Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at


United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva. Social distancing and


masks are required. Burial will follow at Lone Tree Church Cemetery, Galva.


Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Moundridge


Funeral Home, Moundridge. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at


the United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva. Memorial


contributions may be made to Pine Village or the Galva Historical Museum and


sent in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas


67107.