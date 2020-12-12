Augusta – Martha May Cody, 101, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Martha was born on Wednesday, September 17, 1919 in El Dorado, Kansas to Charles and Lena (Zurbackern) Boucher. On July 3, 1939 she married Roy Cody. Martha was a homemaker all her life. She was well known in the Augusta area for working at the IGA store and cleaning many homes.

Martha is survived by her son Larry Cody of Augusta; her sister Ethel Rickard of Newton, 4 grandsons, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy in 1977, her son Gary, brothers William, George, Virgil, Henry, Jack, Freddie and Ernest, sisters Ruby Mahlandt and Elenor Leap.

Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the Meals on Wheels Augusta, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

