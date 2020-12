obituaries

Josephine W. Barkley, 93, of Pomona, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery, Centropolis, Douglas County, Kansas. Family will meet with friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Josephine’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Published on December 18, 2020