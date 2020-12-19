obituaries

Kenneth Arthur Garber, 62, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.

To celebrate Kenneth’s life, while following Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Living Way Apostolic Church, 915 W. 19th Street, Ottawa, Kansas. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, Kansas. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. Monday at the Church before the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to BACA, Bikers Against Child Abuse and sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the Garber Family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born Sept. 24, 1958, in Yakima, Washington, the son of Harold Arthur and Wilma (Deamond) Garber. He grew up and graduated from Yakima High School in 1977.

Kenneth served our country in the United States Army National Guard.

He married Raydell Spillman on Dec. 20, 1981. They later divorced.

Kenneth worked many years on a pulling unit oil rig while living in Fredonia, Kansas, and later in Oklahoma. He moved to Quenemo, Kansas, in 1982 and to Ottawa, Kansas, in 2013. He also worked for Kan-Build in Osage City, Kansas, and Propak as a Shift Supervisor in Ottawa, Kansas.

Kenneth married Salina McCain on November 17, 2018.

He was a member of Living Way Apostolic Church in Ottawa, Kansas.

Kenneth loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycles beginning in his youth and also in his later years. He was a vintage pickup truck enthusiast. He collected Indian Artwork and had a fondness for Bald Eagles. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with family and friends. Kenneth was an avid Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Mr. Garber was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Garber; and an infant daughter, Brandi Rae Garber.

Surviving family includes his wife, Salina Garber of Ottawa, Kansas; a daughter, Crystal Houston and husband, Daniel, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a son, Koti Garber and significant other, Melissa Chapman of Quenemo, Kansas; six grandchildren, Brandi, Nealy, Bailey, Kayla, Tristan and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren, Samuel and Oliver, and one on the way.

Published on December 19, 2020