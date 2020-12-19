obituaries

Retha Mae (Fine) Shaw, 66, of Quenemo, Kansas, departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon, Kansas. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter of Ottawa c/o Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, Kansas 66451. To leave Retha’s family a condolence please visit www.feltnerfuneralhome.com.

She was born March 2, 1954, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas and Velma (Turner) Fine. She grew up in Quenemo and graduated from Quenemo High School in 1972.

On Sept. 30, 1972, at the Quenemo Baptist Church in Quenemo, Kansas, Retha was united in marriage to Sanford “Sandy” Harold Shaw. They shared over 48 years of marriage. To this union, they shared a daughter, Valerie Dawn.

Retha was employed for over 30 years as a type setter for Ramsey Printing in Ottawa, Kansas. She also worked at HD Lee for two years, baked donuts at Casey’s for four years and her favorite job was cooking in the kitchen hall at West Franklin High School for over 13 years.

Retha enjoyed crocheting, reading and computer gaming. She did not like to travel but she always enjoyed her vacationing trips with her husband, Sandy, specifically her favorite’s, Hawaii, the Smokey Mountains and Alaska.

Retha had a passion for nature and animals, especially her hummingbirds. Most of all, Retha loved spending time with her family and friends and took much joy in attending all of her grandchildren’s school activities. Retha’s warm spirit and love will be expressed in all her family’s daily lives forever.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Michael Fine and Drew Tracey.

Retha is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Sandy Shaw, of the home; her daughter, Valerie Dawn Shaw (Troy Gavel), of Ottawa, Kansas; three brothers, Alan Fine, of Quenemo, Kansas; Dean Fine (Patti), of Pomona, Kansas; and Jack Fine, of Michigan Valley, Kansas; four grandchildren, Jordan, Coleman (Ashli), Colt (Jacke) and Tucker; and one great-grandchild, Mora.

Published on December 19, 2020