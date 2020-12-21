obituaries

Phyllis A. Rossman, 81, of Richmond, Kansas, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Anderson County Hospital, Garnett, Kansas.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St Boniface Catholic Church Scipio, Kansas. A Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Boniface, Scipio, Kansas, followed by a visitation for family and friends at 7 p.m. Interment St Boniface Cemetery, Scipio. The family suggests memorial contributions to W.I.N.G.S. in Garnett c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Phyllis’ Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Phyllis Arlene Rossman was born Sunday, March 5, 1939, at Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Merle and Agnes Lavina (Morris) Brockus. She was a life-long Franklin County resident.

Phyllis attended Victory Grade School and Princeton Grade School and graduated from Princeton High School with the class of 1957.

Phyllis was united in marriage with Arthur J. Rossman on Aug. 2, 1958, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Richmond, Kansas. He survives of their home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Agnes Brockus, and brothers, Neil Eugene Brockus (infant) and Eldon Leroy Brockus.

Phyllis is also survived by son, David Rossman and his wife, Lisa, of Ottawa; daughter, Terri Barnes and her husband, Todd, of Garnett, Kansas; grandchildren, Whitney Livengood and her husband, Ken, of Humble, Texas; Alex Kimball, of Olathe; Erin Stevenson and her husband, Jacob, of Garnett; Seth Rossman, of Ottawa; Abigail and Zachary Barnes, of Garnett; great-granddaughters, Addison, Delaney and Emily Livengood and Sawyer and Reagan Stevenson; great-grandson, Gideon Stevenson; sisters, Janice McIntosh and companion, Buddy Moore, and Cathy Parsons, of Princeton, Kansas.

She was employed at Ottawa Truck in Ottawa, Roeckers/Sigler Insurance Agency and Poss Real Estate in Richmond as an administrative assistant. Phyllis was co-owner/operator of Rossman’s Market from 1969-1979 and district manager of Franklin County Conservation District for 20, retiring in 1991.

Phyllis was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and Altar Society; Richmond Fair Association, serving as Secretary for 35 years; Richmond Museum Association; Richmond Library Board and served on Richmond Township Election Board for many years. She volunteered for the Franklin County Visitors Center; East Central Area Agency On Aging and Central Heights Reading Program.

She enjoyed canning, embroidery, playing dominoes, volunteering and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school activities.

Published on December 21, 2020