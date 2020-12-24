Barbara Ann Schweiger, obituary

Barbara Ann Schweiger, 79, of rural Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home. She was born August 3, 1941 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was the oldest of 4 children born to Leo and Margaret (Yuhas, Brancato) Yurchak.

Barbara grew up in the Kansas City area. She graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1959. After graduating high school, she went through X-ray technician training at Providence Hospital.

Barbara met Joe Schweiger after finishing training. They were married on May 4, 1963. They had seven children together. They lived in Lenexa for 9 years before moving to rural Osawatomie in 1972 where they made their home and spent the remainder of their years. They were married 50 years before Joe passed away in 2014.

After marriage, she was a homemaker while her children were young. She then went to work at the Osawatomie State Hospital as an X-ray technician from 1981 to 2005 when she retired. After retirement, she enjoyed staying home, doing word search puzzles, reading, and visits with her family. She also enjoyed running errands and spending time with her daughter. Before her husband’s death, they enjoyed traveling the country visiting their children and grandchildren in other states.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant son on March 24, 1972, and daughter-in-law, Janice Schweiger.

She is survived by five sons: Christopher (Pamela) Schweiger of Blythe, GA; Steven Schweiger of Gresham, OR; Joseph (Jinny) Schweiger of Rantoul, KS; Damon (Rachele) Schweiger of Hahira, GA; Gregory (Aly) Schweiger of Knoxville, TN and one daughter Angela (Doug) Farrell of Pomona, KS. Ten grandchildren: Brett, Ethan, Tyler, Dylan, Alyssa, Fox, Clarence, and Hazel Schweiger, Melissa and Kyle Evans. Two brothers: Damon Yurchak of Basehor, KS; Kevin Yurchak of Melbourne Beach, FL; one sister Gina Yurchak of Osawatomie, KS and many other family and friends.

Barbara was cremated and will have a celebration of life ceremony at a later date to be determined by her children.

