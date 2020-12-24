Danny L. Gumfory, obituary

Danny L. Gumfory, 76, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, with military honors by the United States Navy.

Family will meet with friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa.

Danny was born December 31, 1943, at Iola, Kansas, the son of Charles and Georgia (Watson) Gumfory.

He lived in Ottawa from 1975 to 1989 moving to Paola where he lived until 2013. In 2013, Danny returned to Ottawa where he made his home until his death.

He graduated from Emporia High School with the class of 1963.

Danny enlisted in the United States Navy from October 1964 to March 1968 serving during Vietnam and on the USS Midway from 1965 to 1966.

Danny was united in marriage to Sharon Britt December 18, 1965, at Iola, Kansas. They were happily married for one day short of 55 years having 2 children Tiffani and Tisha. She survives of the home.

He was employed with the Missouri Pacific Railroad, later known as Union Pacific Railroad, as a signal maintainer from October 29,1969 until his retirement on December 31, 2003.

He was a member of the Kansas City, Missouri, Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen.

Danny enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and was known as an all-around fixit man. He always kept busy with honey-do’s from Sharon. He loved the time spent with family and faithfully went to all the grandchildren’s events.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Gumfory.

Other survivors include his two daughters, Tiffani (Danny) DeVore of Ottawa, and Tisha (Jean-Paul) Des Marteau of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Steve Gumfory of Emporia; and six grandchildren, Jakob (Megan) DeVore of Fort Worth, Texas, Kaleb DeVore of Ottawa, Jenna DeVore also of Ottawa, Esmee Des Marteau, Sebastien Des Marteau, and Sylvie Des Marteau all of Kansas City, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Danny’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

