Dustin Lee Leecy, obituary

Dustin Lee Leecy, age 39 of Wellsville, KS passed away December 20, 2020 at his home in Midlothian, Texas. Funeral services will be 2PM, December 26, 2020 at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. Visitation will be 1-2PM, prior to services, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow services in the Wellsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dustin Leecy Memorial Fund in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.

Dustin Lee Leecy was born June 10, 1981 in Fort Lewis, Washington, the son of Dana J. and Susan E. (Mace) Leecy. He moved to Wellsville with his family where he attended school and graduated from WHS in 1999. Dustin joined the United States Marines on November 28, 2000 and served his country as a Multichannel Equipment Operator in Okinawa, Japan and North Carolina where he was stationed. He was honorably discharged in November of 2004. On June 6, 2015 he married April Alvarez in Olathe, Kansas. They were married 5 years before his passing.

Dustin was a big presence. He loved life. He enjoyed playing online video games with his family and friends. He loved anything outdoors, including hunting, camping and riding his motorcycle. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Dustin is survived by his wife, April and their 5 year old son, Daniel Lee; his mother, Susan Layton and Randy Robinson of Baldwin; his father and spouse, Dana Leecy and Sue Austin-Leecy of Ottawa; father and spouse, Steven D. and Donna Layton of Wellsville; Maternal Grandmother, Lois Elaine Ecord of Topeka; brother, Dane Leecy of Arlington, TX; Derek Layton of Topeka, KS; sisters, Spencer and Sydney Leecy of Ottawa; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wally and Gloria Leecy; maternal grandfather, Clyde Mace; uncle, Terry Mace; and step grandparents, Glenn Layton, Jr. and Carolyn Layton.

Published on December 24, 2020