Gregory Lewis Foltz, obituary

Gregory Lewis Foltz, 61, of West Monroe, La. was born November 6, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert Lewis Foltz and Naomi G. Shearer. He passed away December 18, 2020 at home. He was employed at Toledo Mud logging, a job that he truly enjoyed.

Greg is survived by his wife Lorie; children; Sean Foltz, Brett Foltz, Taryn Neumann, and Cody Goodrich; 4 grandchildren Tucker, Alex, Ryla, and Benjamin; mother Naomi Shearer; sisters: Monica Dixson and Julie Wilson; brother Charles Foltz; former wife, Cathy Foltz.

Greg will be taken back to Princeton, Kansas at a later date to be laid to rest. To donate: contact sean.l.foltz@gmail.com

Published on December 24, 2020