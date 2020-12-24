Wilson Lane Korte, obituary

Wilson Lane Korte, age four months, Olathe, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

He was born Aug. 6, 2020, the son of Zack and Lauren Brown Korte.

Survivors include his parents, Zack and Lauren Korte, Olathe; grandparents, Lisa and Douglas Brown, Olathe, Greg and Debbie Korte, Ottawa, and Diane and Kent Fry, Lawrence; great-grandparents, Bill Meares, Las Vegas, Nev., Barbara and Dennis Hutchinson, Circleville, Peggy and Karen Crosby, Ottawa.

Barbara (Brown) Hutchinson was previously principal of Hawthorne School. Diane Fry graduated from Ottawa High school. Zach Korte attended Garfield Elementary School.

Published on December 24, 2020