Joyce Marie Kieffaber-Holden, obituary

Joyce Marie Kieffaber-Holden (Hathaway) of Ottawa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 17, 2020 which was her 82nd birthday. She was born December 17, 1938 in Lebanon, Missouri to Bernice Viola and George Edward Hathaway. George later married Lucille Craig.

She married the love of her life Orville Wayne Kieffaber on May 7, 1965 in Los Angeles. He preceded her in death on September 14, 1992.

She was a CNA at Wellsville Manor for many years before transitioning into what would be her legendary career as a daycare provider and become known to many as “Granny”. She did not think of it as babysitting, she was raising children which she considered as her own.

Her nurturing love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all of her ‘other children’ has inspired us all to be better loving people. It also cannot go without saying that we will also miss her classic hot rolls and cinnamon rolls which were also made with love for so many years.

Those who had the privilege of knowing Granny know that her love for God ran deep and it flowed from Him to her to all of her family. Those she left behind will greatly miss her, but those who she is with are greatly blessed.

She is survived by her three children: Lisa Borjas (Joe) of Ottawa, Kendall Kieffaber of Ottawa, Lynnette Vulgamore (Fred) of Pomona. Step-Children Roxanne Chism of Ashdown, Arkansas, and Wayne Kieffaber (Lori) of Cabot, Arkansas. Four Grandchildren: Jasper Moyer (Lance) of Ottawa, Kristina Green of Wellsville, Kayla Sessions (Matt) of Ottawa, and Karrie Green and partner Lukas Hobbs of Wellsville. Seven Great-Grandchildren: Brylie, Kimber, Miles, Lane, Hunter, Brady and Scarlett. A sister Juanita Zook (Fay) of Lake Odessa, Michigan, a brother Herb Hathaway (Val) of Independence, Missouri. Step-Sister Judy Blair-Scurlock of Kansas City, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and step-mother, sisters Faye, Evelyn, Darlene and Phyllis, brother Paul, step-brother Jewel and Great-Granddaughter Harlee Jo Meyer.

To honor her, a private family burial will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to help defer funeral expenses. Please send to:

Joyce Holden & Lisa Borjas

309 South Oak

Ottawa KS 66067

Published on December 28, 2020