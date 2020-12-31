Barbara Anne (Nutt) Donart, obituary

Barbara Anne (Nutt) Donart, age 84 of Ottawa, KS passed away Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Barb was born December 2, 1936 in Lawrence, KS to Carl and Elsie (Cummings) Nutt. She grew up in Ottawa, moving to California and then Oklahoma as a young adult before moving back to Ottawa.

She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Mason where they were blessed with their son Steven Mason, they later divorced. On October 18, 1977, Barb was united in marriage to Charles Roy “C.R” Donart in Lawrence, KS. They shared forty loving years of marriage together until the death of CR in 2018.

Barb was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ottawa; a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, Tauy Aerie #2700 Fraternal Order of Eagles, Fuller Thompson Post 48 all of Ottawa, and American Legion Auxiliary of Garnett.

Barb was a retail clerk for Pamida for many years and later worked at HD Lee and Our Own Hardware.

She had a strong passion for country music and dancing. C.R. and Barb spent many weekends wherever there was music, enjoying their time together dancing the evenings away.

Barb enjoyed many things throughout her life, she was a wonderful cook and had many recipes for delicious dinners. She spent many summers in her garden, long hours canning, and each day filling her bird feeders so she could sit and enjoy them. When she wasn’t watching the birds, she was feeding stray cats. She always made time to love on animals.

She was an active member of many bowling leagues in Ottawa over the years, where she would travel to tournaments over the area.

Barb had an avid love of antiques. Her and C.R. had numerous antique booths and loved traveling all over, looking for their next great find. They enjoyed going to garage sales and auctions. When they weren’t looking for antiques, they enjoyed traveling and taking bus trips. Many trips with her husband CR, her mother Elsie and her son Steve.

C.R. and Barb were very well known to the community over their time delivering prescriptions for Brisco’s, Allegre’s, and Kramer’s pharmacies. She always enjoyed spending time with him and her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Roy “C.R.” Donart; Son, Steven C Mason; Grandson, Cody Mason; and four brothers, Carl Nutt Jr, Clifford Nutt, Marion Nutt, and Bob Nutt.

She is survived by a brother, Danny Nutt, Sugarland, TX; daughter-in-law Ann Mason, Ottawa, KS; stepson, John Donart and his wife Lisa, Shawnee, KS. Her grandchildren, Cathleen and husband Dustin Van Leiden of Ottawa; Grant and wife Desta Mason of Waverly, KS; Austen Mason of Ottawa; Abigail and John JR of Shawnee, KS; Step grandchildren all of Ottawa Matthew Sessions and his wife Kayla; Emili Sessions her husband Darius; and Ashley Sessions. Barbara is also survived by several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Following Covid-19 guidelines that require masks and social distancing, graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, KS. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for friends wanting to pay their respects. The family suggests memorials to American Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas, 66067. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

Published on December 31, 2020