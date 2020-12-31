Dia Harvette Kraushaar, obituary

Dia Harvette Kraushaar, 83, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home with family.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas.

Dia was born on Sunday, September 5, 1937 in Frankfort, Kansas, the daughter of Harvey B. and Alice Mae (Clema) Bolton.

She currently resided in Missouri Valley, Iowa for the last 8 years, with her son and family. She moved there from Ottawa, where she had lived from 1980 to 2012. She lived in several other Kansas communities prior to Ottawa.

Dia attended Kansas State University earning her bachelor’s degree in Music Education in June of 1959.

She was united in marriage to Hermas Derrill Kraushaar, June 14, 1959 in Frankfort, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1998.

Dia was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include a son, Duane Kraushaar (Annette) from Missouri Valley, Iowa; four grandchildren, Christopher Kraushaar (Jessica) from Missouri Valley, Matthew Kraushaar (Hannah) from Indianola, Iowa, AngelaRose Kraushaar of Denison, Iowa and Joy Miller (Ryan) from Fredonia, Kansas; three great grandchildren, Patrick and Lilly Kraushaar and Benjamin Kraushaar, brother, Darold Bolton (Janet) of Topeka, nephew, Von Bolton (Josh Anderson) and niece Kari Farris, (Spencer), great niece, Madeline, and great nephew, Henry.

Dia taught music for 14 years from 1959 to 1973 and was employed by Alco Duckwall retail store for 14 years. She also worked in multiple offices for the Franklin County Court House in Ottawa for 15 years retiring in 2002.

She was a former member and Past Worthy Matron of Union Chapter No. 15 Order of Eastern Star of Ottawa. She also held many other offices receiving her 40-year pin. Dia was also a member and elder of the First Christian Church, Ottawa, the Abilene, Kansas City Band, and the National Education Association.

MEMORIALS: The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Dia’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Published on December 31, 2020