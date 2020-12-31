Gary D. Hart, obituary

Gary D. Hart, age 75, of Wellsville, Kansas, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2020, at the University of Kansas Health System, Kansas City, Kansas, due to complications from COVID-19.

Family will meet with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa, with funeral services to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa.

Gary was born July 24, 1945 in Warsaw, Missouri, the eldest son of Mildred (Babbitt) and Doyle Hart.

His early life was spent on a farm southwest of Warsaw, Missouri before moving to Edwards, where his parents owned and operated a general store and gas station. He graduated from Warsaw High School with the class of 1963.

On August 7, 1965, Gary was united in marriage with Sharon Coones at Warsaw, Missouri. They made their home in Kansas City, Missouri and lived in that area until 1977, when they moved to Wellsville, Kansas.

Gary is survived by his wife Sharon of 55 years, one daughter, Kelly Taber and husband Joe, two grandchildren, Eryn and Lucas Taber, one sister, Doylene McLerran and husband Edwin, one brother, J.D. Hart and wife Kathy, one nephew, Justin Hart, and two nieces, Michelle Kreisler and Tammy Nelson, along with six great-nieces/nephews and two great-great nephews.

Gary spent his career in the IT field, the last 29 years being with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2005. Outside of work, he loved to engineer, build and restore things and enjoyed flying; he was both a pilot and a flight instructor. Gary was also involved in his church, serving on the Trustee committee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wellsville United Methodist Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Gary’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Published on December 31, 2020