Helen Emma (Willey) Pedrick, obituary

Helen Emma (Willey) Pedrick, age 86, of Ottawa, KS passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Morningstar Care Home of Baldwin City, KS.

She was born March 30, 1934 in Helena, Montana the daughter of James and Penelope (Barr) Willey. She grew up and attended schools in Port Orchard, Washington.

She was united in marriage to Rev. Raymond F. Pedrick on March 21, 1953 in Port Orchard, Washington at the Bethel Community Church. They shared over forty-six years of marriage before the death of her husband on February 28, 2000.

Helen was a homemaker. She lived in Washington; Delta Junction, Alaska; Garden Grove, California and Ottawa, KS. She worked on a Dairy Farm; worked as a Manager at McDonalds; and later worked for Hallmark Cards in Lawrence, KS.

She married Henry Rich in 2009. He passed away on April 19, 2010.

Helen was a member of the Hope Anthem Church in Ottawa, KS and Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed Bible Study and praying for others; reading; watching Hallmark movies, especially, Little House On The Prairie. Helen was the Family Genealogist. She loved to crochet, work puzzles, play Dominoes and the card game, Hand and Foot with family and friends. Helen also enjoyed hanging out with her best friend, Norma Hills.

Mrs. Pedrick was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Raymond Pedrick and Henry Rich; an infant daughter; two infant sons; and five siblings.

Surviving family includes three sons, John Edward Pedrick and wife, Lisa of Ottawa, KS, James Pedrick and wife, Susan of Waverly, Iowa and Raymond Frank Jr. Pedrick and wife, Sandy of Corona, CA; two daughters, Cherie and Joyce Burman both of Alaska; two brothers, Larry Willey of Idaho and Chuck Willey of Washington; and five grandchildren.

To Celebrate Helen’s Life, while following Covid-19 guidelines, a Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hope Anthem Church, 520 E. 13th Street, Ottawa, KS 66067. Private family inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Anthem Church Legacy Fund or Hope House and may be sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the Pedrick family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

Published on December 31, 2020