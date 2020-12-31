Joella R. Rowland, obituary

Joella R. Rowland, 76, of Vassar, Kansas, passed away, Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Vassar, Kansas.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Joella was born on Monday, April 24, 1944 the daughter of Harry and Willa Mae (Rinabarger) Steere.

She lived in Vassar, Kansas for the last 17 years moving there from Ottawa, where she had lived from 1965 to 2001.

Joella graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1962.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Lee Rowland on November 17, 1962 in Manhattan, Kansas. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children, Pattie Piersol (Jeff) of Vassar, Kansas, and Ron Rowland (Rebekah Thompson) of Garnett, Kansas; brother, Larry Steere of Arlington, Texas; brother-in-law, John Rowland (Penne), Williamsburg, Kansas; nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joella was preceded in death by her father, Harry Steere, mother, Willa Mae Hewitt, daughter, Peggy Roatch and sisters-in-law, Kay Steere and Janis Warrick.

Joella was a bookkeeper most of her life. She worked for Willis Nursery for 30 years as well as Ottawa University, COF Training Services, Underwood Plumbing and Dr. Gregory Dulos.

She was a past member to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ottawa. Joella enjoyed dancing with the Boot Scooters Dance Club, reading and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was well known as a very kind and loving person who always put others first.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

MEMORIALS: The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Midland Hospice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Joella’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Published on December 31, 2020