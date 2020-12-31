Larry Hollingsworth, obituary

Larry Hollingsworth, 85, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away, Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Wellsville Retirement Community.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 4, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard. At the family’s request please bring a lawn chair.

Mr. Hollingsworth will lie in state from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa.

Larry was born Sunday, March 1, 1935, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Frank E. and Frances “Sugie” (Nutt) Hollingsworth.

He was a lifelong Ottawa resident and attended Ottawa schools earning his GED.

Larry was united in marriage to Joy D. Griffin August 7, 1954 in Ottawa. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2019.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include children, Vicki Pulis and husband Steve of Ottawa, Kathy Benjamin and husband Dent also of Ottawa, and Jerry Hollingsworth of Overbrook; four grandchildren, Justin Ferris and wife Valerie of Gardner, Ryan Pulis of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Dustin Benjamin of Ottawa, and Russel Benjamin and wife Tiffany also of Ottawa; step grandson, Gene Ferris of Richmond; great grandson, Berkley Benjamin of Ottawa; sisters, Anita McDaniel of Lenexa, Karen Moody of Pomona and Frankie Derhammer of Wellsville.

Larry was a line technician with Continental Telephone from 1972 until his retirement in 1990.

He served in the United States Army beginning in 1954 to 1955.

Larry was a member of the Aerie Lodge 2700, Fraternal Order of Eagles of Ottawa. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to the casino, horse, and dog tracks. Larry loved spending time with his family and grandchildren especially during the holidays. He took great pride in the fact that he taught all his grandsons the art of fishing and hunting.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

MEMORIALS: The family suggests memorial contributions to Wellsville Retirement Community Activity Fund c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Larry’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Published on December 31, 2020