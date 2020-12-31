Lena Jean Mobley, obituary

Lena Jean Mobley, age 90 of Ottawa, KS formerly of Marceline, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

A private family graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Private family viewing will be at 1:00 PM at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. The family suggests memorials be made to Harvesters Food Bank of KCMO, Salvation Army or donor’s choice and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

