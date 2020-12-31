Linda Sue Elder, obituary

Linda Sue Elder, 69, of Ottawa, Kansas passed away, Friday, December 25, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 4, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa.

The family will meet with friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa.

Linda was born on Monday, July 9, 1951 in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Galen and Wilma (Huff) Bristow.

She was a lifelong Ottawa resident.

Linda graduated from Ottawa High School with the class of 1969 and in the early 1990’s attended Neosho County Community College proudly earning her associate and bachelor’s degree in nursing and her RN license.

She was united in marriage to Willie Elder March 16, 1979, at Ottawa. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children, Jennifer Holtorf (Chuck) of Shelton, Washington and Robin Elder of Perry Kansas, Jason Pressler (Della Cross) of Ottawa, Kevin Elder of Lawrence, and Ben Elder (Amanda) of Ottawa; brother, John Bristow (Lynda) Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Will Worthy, Delany Pressler, Daylen Pressler, Destiny Clark, Dylan Marshall, Dawson Marshall, Willow Elder, Gabrielle Elder; two great grandchildren, Avery Pressler and Delilah Worthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jim and Joe Bristow.

Linda worked in the nursing field for several years for Lawrence Memorial Hospital and later Wellsville Retirement Community.

She was a member of the North Baptist Church and was actively involved with Joyce Meyer Ministries and Turning Point for God. Linda enjoyed spending time playing the piano.

MEMORIALS: The family suggests memorial contributions to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Linda’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Published on December 31, 2020