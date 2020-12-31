Wilma Alberta Flinn, obituary

Wilma Alberta Flinn of the Wellsprings of Westmoreland Care Home, Westmoreland, KS died December 26, 2021. Wilma Alberta Clark Flinn was born on April 20, 1929 near Centropolis, Kansas. Being raised by her parents William Lumsden and Florence Alberta Rush Clark during the Great Depression, Wilma started doing various jobs of cleaning houses and babysitting for pay at nine years of age. When she was in high school, she worked caring for the elderly in their homes and as an aide at Ransom Memorial Hospital in Ottawa, Kansas.

Wilma graduated from Appanoose High School in 1948. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Onaga, Kansas where she met her future husband, George N. Flinn. They were married on July 27, 1952, and enjoyed more than 42 years together before George died on December 22, 1993. Wilma and George had four children, Alberta, Roberta, LaNita and Raymond who survive her. George and Wilma lived and farmed in rural Laclede, Kansas for 37 years before retiring and moving to St. Mary's, Kansas in 1989.

When Wilma was in High School, she became a Christian by putting her faith in Jesus as her Savior. Wilma was a member of the Laclede Baptist Church before retirement. Wilma was also active as a mother, grandmother, 4-H Leader, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, caregiver, and Safety Coalition Volunteer where she served as president for a while. She always was willing to help people and was always willing to give of herself whatever the need might be. She always pitched in to help with the family farm whether it be milking cows, chasing pigs, gathering eggs, or preparing harvest meals. Like her father, she enjoyed growing tomatoes, and canning a hundred or more quarts each year for use during the winter months.

She worked a lot of years in the area hospitals and nursing homes as a cook, nurse’s aide and continued her education to work as a medication aide a number of years before retiring in the late 1980’s. She also cared for her in-laws, Peter and Elsie Flinn prior to and while they were in the nursing home. One of her greatest joys in life was being a grandmother. She loved children and caring for them and enjoyed times with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, making blankets, and scrubbers. She loved doing any kind of craft and was always making something. She looked forward to George’s 3rd Armored Company A, Army reunions in Yankton, South Dakota each year and would often make table favors for each attendee. In the mid to late 1960’s she helped map out the Laclede Cemetery, getting down on paper unmarked graves which became a community effort. She taught her children to cook and sew allowing them to be creative in the kitchen and at the sewing machine. She also played an important role in each of her children becoming Christians. While on the farm and in St. Mary’s she enjoyed caring for her flowers and vegetable garden. She enjoyed doing family history, keeping in touch with the comrades George had during the War, and reminiscing of her earlier years. Wilma was able to fulfill one of her life-long dreams of flying in an airplane in 2005 when she flew to New York City to board a cruise ship.

In 2012, she entered the assisted living and nursing home because of her failing health. Even though her health and mind would fail her, she never forgot who Jesus was and her trust in Him as her Savior. On April 20, 2019 she celebrated her 90th Birthday with an open house full of family and friends and enjoyed every minute of it.

Published on December 31, 2020