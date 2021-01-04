Jeanie Patterson obituary

Jeanie Patterson, 81, of Garnett, Kansas, passed away Jan. 1, 2021, at the Residential Living Center, Garnett.

Funeral services for Jeanie will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Garnett Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in the Garnett Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Garnett Church of the Nazarene. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Merle Jean Anderson was born on Jan. 6, 1939, at Ottawa, Kansas.

