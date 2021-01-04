Cora 'Jane' obituary

Cora “Jane” Ratliff, 90, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020, at Rock Creek, Ottawa.

Private family graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for friends wanting to pay their respects. The family suggests memorials to Children’s Mercy Hospital or St. Jude’s. Memorials may be sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas, 66067. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

Jane was born April 21, 1930, in Marion Township, Douglas County, Kansas, the daughter of Ray Barnhart and Margaret (Price) Barnhart. She grew up in rural Franklin County attending Appanoose Schools.

On April 29, 1949, Jane was united in marriage to Earl Ratliff. They later divorced.

Jane was a lifelong homemaker and child care provider for 35 years. Her passion in life was her caring for children and making the home a positive environment. She always looked forward to the family dinners and get togethers.

She enjoyed talking politics and paid close attention to current events. She provided the family with much laughter with her out spoken views. She enjoyed listening to country music and liked to watch professional football, with her favorite team swaying over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Everett Barnhart, Ted Barnhart; and two sisters, Goldie (Simmons) Watkins, and Irene Barnhart.

Jane is survived by her two children, Ron Ratliff and his wife, Cheryl; Vicki Staley and her husband, John; three grandchildren, Ashley Gahn, Jamie Staley, Kevin Staley; and five great-grandchildren, Stephen Gahn, Harper Gahn, Morgan Staley, Avery Staley, and Lee Staley.

Published on January 04, 2021