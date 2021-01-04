obituary, Peggy Armstrong

Peggy Ann Armstrong, 72, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, with family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held later. The family suggests memorial contributions to Franklin County Cancer Foundation, Angels Home Health, or Midland Care Hospice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Peggy’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Peggy was born Feb. 7, 1948, at Oakland, California, the daughter of Denzel and Patricia (McBath) Rybolt.

She was a lifelong Ottawa resident, graduating from Ottawa High School with the class of 1966.

Peggy was united in marriage to John “Jack” Armstrong July 3, 1970, at Ottawa. They have been happily married 50 years and had two daughters, Brandi and Keli.

Peggy was employed as a bookkeeper with KOFO Radio in the mid-1970s; circulation manager at The Ottawa Herald from the early 1980s to early 1990s; manager of Long John Silvers from the mid-1990s to 2008; and manager of the Ottawa Plaza Theater from 2010 to 2019.

She was a member of Union Chapter No. 15, Order of the Eastern Star of Ottawa; the first female member of the Ottawa Lions Club; Aerie Lodge 2700, Fraternal Order of Eagles of Ottawa; and the Ottawa Main Street Association. Peggy was an original Over the Road Gang member.

Peggy had many hobbies and interests including painting, knitting, crochet, reading, antique shopping and attending the car show. She was a people person and always enjoyed going to coffee with her friends. Above all, Peggy loved her family and the time they spent together.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Catherine Hobbs.

Survivors include her husband Jack, of Ottawa; two daughters, Brandi Armstrong, of Ottawa, and Keli Armstrong, of LeRoy; brother, LTC Richard R.L. (Jane) Rybolt, of Silver Springs, Maryland; four grandchildren, Hope Pierce-Armstrong, Shane Armstrong, Tyler Baker-Armstrong, and Ryan J. West; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson Pierce-Brown, and Baby Pierce-Armstrong.

Published on January 04, 2021